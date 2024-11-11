Advertisement
Public's help sought in solving a number of crimes in Tralee over last ten days

Nov 11, 2024 17:45 By radiokerrynews
There's been a number of thefts, break-ins and criminal damage incidents in the greater Tralee area over the last ten days, including the theft of a car from outside the owner's home.

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracking down those responsible.

Some time between 2am and 3am on Friday morning last, a person or persons entered a home in the Woodview Park area of Tralee via the back door.

They removed car keys from the house, and then stole a brown BMW which was parked outside.

In another incident in Tralee, a bike worth €500 was stolen from a shed outside a house in Caherslee on November 2nd, while a hard drive and a number of electronic goods were taken from a house in Listellick, on a date between November 4th and 7th.

A break-in also occurred to a premises in Fenit in the early hours of Sunday morning, and a sum of money was stolen; while the back window of car parked outside a private house in The Kerries, Tralee was smashed on Saturday night.

Anyone with CC TV footage, dashcam footage or information about any of these crimes, is asked to contract Tralee Garda Station on (066) 71 02300.

Kerry Racing News
Sport

Kerry Racing News

Nov 11, 2024 16:53
