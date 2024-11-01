Advertisement
News

€2,000 rubbish bin destroyed by fire in Ballybunion

Nov 1, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
€2,000 rubbish bin destroyed by fire in Ballybunion
Share this article

There has been condemnation of a fire which destroyed a rubbish bin worth €2,000 at the children's playground in Ballybunion.

The incident happened last Saturday night.

Gardaí and the Ballybunion Fire Brigade extinguished the fire but it had completely destroyed the smart bin, which has sensors that alert the council when the bin is full.

Advertisement

Bottle banks on the Glen Road in the town had been destroyed by fire the previous Sunday night.

Editor of the Ballybunion News, Ger Walsh says there has been a series of similar incidents in Ballybunion recently:

Advertisement

Ger Walsh believes the incidents may have been arson:

The Garda press office says the investigation into an incident of criminal damage is ongoing.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Jameson Whiskey announce sponsorship of Other Voices music trail in Dingle
Advertisement
Astellas' Kerry plant receive Environment & Biodiversity award at Sustainable Business Impact Awards
Kerry College and Radio Kerry student nominated for student mental health award
Advertisement

Recommended

Jameson Whiskey announce sponsorship of Other Voices music trail in Dingle
Woman remains in garda custody after Killarney meth lab bust
Astellas' Kerry plant receive Environment & Biodiversity award at Sustainable Business Impact Awards
Kerry College and Radio Kerry student nominated for student mental health award
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus