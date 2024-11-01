€2,000 rubbish bin destroyed by fire in Ballybunion

There has been condemnation of a fire which destroyed a rubbish bin worth €2,000 at the children's playground in Ballybunion.

The incident happened last Saturday night.

Gardaí and the Ballybunion Fire Brigade extinguished the fire but it had completely destroyed the smart bin, which has sensors that alert the council when the bin is full.

Bottle banks on the Glen Road in the town had been destroyed by fire the previous Sunday night.

Editor of the Ballybunion News, Ger Walsh says there has been a series of similar incidents in Ballybunion recently:

Ger Walsh believes the incidents may have been arson:

The Garda press office says the investigation into an incident of criminal damage is ongoing.