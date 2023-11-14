Advertisement
Public street recycling bins under consideration for Killarney

Nov 14, 2023 09:20 By radiokerrynews
Killarney could soon have public recycling bins on its streets.

Independent councillor Martin Grady called for the provision of the bins throughout the town and villages of the Municipal District.

Kerry County Council says this was previously piloted in the MD and was found to be ineffective, mainly through people using them incorrectly.

Senior Executive Engineer John Ahern, said people’s attitudes towards recycling and environmental issues have changed since that pilot programme, so the council will look into it again.

Cllr Grady said these bins are effective in Cobh in County Cork, and Mr Ahern said they will see if they can take any expertise from Cobh to help in Killarney.

