Public meeting tonight to discuss access to Marian grotto in Valentia

Dec 12, 2024 13:40 By radiokerrynews
There will be a public meeting tonight to discuss recent access concerns to a Marian grotto in Valentia.

Valentia Slate insists the company is not trying to remove the grotto, which shares a site with the working quarry, but instead has safety concerns.

Valentia Slate has restricted how close worshipers can get to the grotto because of the ongoing threat of rockfalls.

Is a statement today, the Diocese of Kerry says its office has been in contact with the solicitor for Valentia Slate owner, Aidan Forde.

It says it is the hope of both parties that an agreement can be reached to ensure the continued and safe use of the grotto site for prayer and pilgrimage, while having regard to the fact the grotto shares a site with a working quarry.

It added "With the appropriate goodwill on both sides and in a spirit of co-operation it is hoped that a satisfactory arrangement can be agreed which will take into account the concerns of the parties".

The spokesperson says the diocese will not be commenting further to allow the appropriate discussions take place.

The meeting will take place in the Royal Hotel in Valentia at 8 o'clock tonight.

