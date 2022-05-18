Public invited to make submissions on amendments to County Development Plan

Members of the public are invited to make submissions on amendments made to the County Development Plan.

Kerry County Council has amended the plan following public consultation.

One of the changes made allows for lands near Kilgarvan to be considered for onshore wind farming

As part of the amendments, two new parcels of land to the east and northeast of Kilgarvan, are to be designated as “open to consideration” for onshore wind.

Assessment by the council says this could lead to the development of wind farms in the catchment area of the River Flesk and Lough Leane.

These form part of the Killarney National Park, McGillycuddy Reeks and Caragh River catchment Special Area of Conservation.

The council also noted that potential lesser horseshoe bat foraging and commuting grounds are located within this zoning.

It said wind farm development within the proposed zoning can significantly affect these Special Areas of Conservation through habitat loss, and disturbance or mortality of species within them.

Kerry County Council believes these amendments to the plan require a Stage 2 Appropriate Assessment/Natura Impact Report.

The amendments can be inspected online or in person, and submissions can be made to the council online or in writing.

The deadline for submissions is 5pm on Thursday June 16th.