Public consultation period on County Development Plan 2022-2028 begins

A public consultation period has begun on a development plan for the county.

The draft County Development Plan, which covers the period 2022 to 2028, sets out how the proper and sustainable development of the county can be achieved over the next six years. The draft document provides a framework for the way in which the local economy, society, environment, and the use of land in Kerry should evolve in an inclusive, sustainable, and progressive way.

It covers issues such as climate change, towns and villages, water and wastewater, housing, energy, Gaeltacht areas, and tourism and recreation.

The consultation period, which begins today, runs for eleven weeks.

The Draft County Development Plan 2022-2028 can be viewed online and in hard copy at all public libraries and at Kerry County Council offices in Tralee, Listowel and Killarney.

Submissions can be made through the online portal or in writing and must be received by 23rd February.