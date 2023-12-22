Public advised to make sure it's a genuine emergency before calling SouthDoc over Christmas

Anyone feeling sick over Christmas, is advised to ensure that the situation is a genuine emergency, before calling the out-of-hours GP service.

SouthDoc will be operating as usual in Kerry over the festive period, from 9am to 9pm on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and from 9am to 8pm on St Stephen's Day.

It'll also be available during the new year celebrations, from 9am to 9pm on new year's eve and from 9am to 8pm on new year's day.

Kerry GP Dr Eamonn Shanahan says most people who feel unwell over Christmas, can recover at home with fluids, rest and paracetamol:

He says it's also vital, that those who are feeling sick, do their best to avoid spreading it to others: