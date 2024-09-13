The body representing home care providers is warning people in Kerry and Cork in need of home care will likely have to wait a long time to receive support.

Home and Community Care Ireland has released its review of 2023.

The HCCI says its review of HSE data clearly show a two-tier service based primarily on geography.

It says there has been a growth in delivery and lower waiting lists for home support in Dublin and surrounding counties, with long waiting lists in Munster, Connacht, and the south east.

The HCCI says the longest waiting lists for home support in Ireland is in the Kerry and Cork region, at 1,400.

In contrast, just 19 people are awaiting home support services in the North Dublin region.

CEO of the HCCI, John Musgrave, says the data clearly shows a two-tier system.

He says someone living in Dublin will more than likely get the home care they need in a timely manner, but there’s a very high probability those living in Kerry and Cork will be waiting a long time for a home care package.

The HCCI is calling on the government to commit €211 million to tackle waiting lists in this year’s budget.

The body says home care providers in the northwest and border region have been informed additional hours for existing home care packages will not be funded by the HSE.

The HCCI wants to know if this will happen in other parts of Ireland, adding it’s a very worrying announcement.