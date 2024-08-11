Kerry and Cork have the highest number of people waiting for home care in the country.

Thats according to figures released to Sinn Féin's health spokesperson David Cullinane and published in today's Irish Mail on Sunday.

It reveals that almost one-quarter of the total number of people awaiting home care are living in Kerry and Cork.

As of the end of May this year, more than 4,700 (FOR WEBSITE: 4,702) people are on the waiting list for new or additional home support hours from the HSE.

The HSE released the county-by-county breakdown of the list after Sinn Féin's spokesperson for health David Cullinane submitted parliamentary questions on the matter.

More than eleven hundred people (for website: 1,160)people are waiting for a carer in the Community Healthcare OrganisationArea 4, covering Kerry and Cork - this represents almost a quarter of the number waiting nationally.

Of the total figure for Kerry and Cork, 444 were waiting for additional hours to meet their home care needs.