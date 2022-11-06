Advertisement
Protest against new Homebirth restrictions takes place in Cork today

Nov 6, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Protest against new Homebirth restrictions takes place in Cork today
Families and support services will gather today to protest restrictions on the Homebirth service.

They are responding to the HSE’s plan to only allow people living within 30 minutes of a maternity unit, to avail of the Homebirth service.

Cork and Kerry make up nearly 40% of home births nationwide.

If this restriction comes into place, up to 80% of applicants to the service will be refused.

The protest is taking place outside Cork University Maternity Hospital today at 12:30pm.

Kara Spratt, one of the protest organisers, says they just want to retain the choice.

