Proposed traffic calming measures on Killarney's Park Road

Feb 26, 2025 17:47 By radiokerrynews
Proposed traffic calming measures on Killarney's Park Road
Kerry County Council has proposed traffic calming measures on Park Road, Killarney to provide improved connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists in the area.

The pedestrian crossing at the Killarney Outlet Centre will be upgraded to a wider shared crossing, as will the crossing at Ardshanavooley Estate, and at the Omniplex Cinema crossing to the Circle K Garage.

A new controlled pedestrian crossing is proposed at the Killarney Outlet Centre crossing to the Friary Church.

The traffic calming measures form part of the overall Active Travel project for Park Road.

Drawings showing the proposed works may be viewed at the council buildings in Rathass, Tralee and The Reeks, Killarney, and the Killarney Municipal District Office from Wednesday February 26th to Thursday March 27th.

Observations or representations in relation to the proposal may be made in writing and marked "Section 38- Park Road Traffic Calming Measures" to the Administrative Officer, Capital Development Unit, Kerry County Council, Unit 20/21, The Reeks, Killarney, Co. Kerry V93 C3WH or by email to [email protected] and must be received by Thursday March 27th

