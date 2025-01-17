Advertisement
Killarney Chamber looking for guarantee for infrastructure to address traffic chaos

Jan 17, 2025 13:14 By radiokerrynews
The Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce is looking for a guarantee that infrastructure will be put in place to address traffic chaos in the town.

Traffic congestion in the town has been a serious issue for months, with the chamber previously stating people were avoiding the town due to the congestion.

Co-president of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce Johnny McGuire says they’ll be lobbying the Government for a guarantee on the N22 bypass.

Mr McGuire says people from throughout Kerry should be able to travel with ease to Cork, without getting stuck in traffic along the way:

