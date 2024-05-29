Advertisement
Proposed looped walk at Peninsula Park in Kenmare moves step closer

May 29, 2024 13:22 By radiokerrynews
Proposed looped walk at Peninsula Park in Kenmare moves step closer
The proposed looped walk at Peninsula Park in Kenmare has moved a step closer.

The chief executive's report on the amenity path was unanimously proposed and seconded at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

Kerry County Council bought the 13.7 acre 'peninsula lands' site in Reenagappal, on which the looped pathways will be built, in 2018.

The proposed works will include 643 metres of 3m-wide tarred pathways, 447 metres of 3m-wide grassed pathways and associated works.

An Bord Pléanála evaluated third-party objections but eventually concluded that neither an Appropriate Assessment, a Natura Impact Statement, not an Environmental Impact Assessment was required.

The local authority responded to a number of public consultation submissions, and recommended the proposed development proceed.

Speaking at the MD meeting, several councillors welcomed the development, thanking the council for its perseverance.

However, some members also spoke of their disappointment that parking and public toilet facilities will not be provided, but acknowledged that it were better to proceed than delay the project any further.

