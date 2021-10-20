Proposals to build power plant and gas storage facility in Ballylongford supported by council

Proposals to build a new power plant and gas storage facility in Ballylongford have been supported by Kerry County Council.

Councillors were briefed on a submission by Kerry County Council, which is being made to An Bord Pleanála on the project.

The proposed Shannon Technology and Energy Park would consist of a 600MW (Combined Cycle Natural Gas Fired) power plant, a 120-megawatt hour battery energy storage system, a floating Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) storage and regasification unit, a proposed jetty, onshore receiving facilities, an above ground installation and ancillary structures/works.

This project is proposed for Kilcolgan Lower and Ralappane, Ballylongford on the Shannon Estuary. The decision to approve this project lies with An Bord Pleanála, however Kerry County Council and elected members can give their views on the project.

Sinn Féin Cllr Cathal Foley was the only one to voice opposition to the project at the meeting; he was concerned it would involve fracked gas.

A number of Cllrs said this project was vitally important for the area and local economy. The councillors' views on the project will be sent to An Bord Pleanála, along with the council's submission.