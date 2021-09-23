Proposal for Castleisland to Dingle greenway to be examined

A proposal for a greenway stretching from Castleisland to Dingle will be examined.

The council made the statement when responding to a motion from Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O'Shea, who had asked the council to investigate the possibility of using the banks of the River Maine as part of a future greenway.

Councillor O'Shea asked Kerry County Council to investigate the possibility of establishing a greenway between Castleisland and Corca Dhuibhne, utilising the banks of the River Maine and the old railway track, linking to the new N86 route that will, when complete, have a cycle lane from Dingle to Camp.

Kerry County Council said it's currently progressing the construction of the Tralee to Fenit and the Listowel to Abbeyfeale Greenways.

The proposal for the development of a line from Castleisland to Dingle will be examined in the context of a broader countywide greenway strategy, which is being developed at present.

This strategy will provide a blueprint for greenways throughout the county and prioritise their development accordingly.