Houses prices in the South-West region, which includes Kerry, rose by 14% in June.

That’s according to figures provided by the Central Statistics Office.

Households in Kerry paid an average price of €215,000 euro for a new dwelling in the year to June.

Killarney is the most expensive place to purchase a property in Kerry with the average asking price being €252,000 while Listowel is the cheapest with an average purchase price of €165,000.