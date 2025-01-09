Advertisement
News

Jan 9, 2025 17:47 By radiokerrynews
Properties on market being sold in record time in Kerry
Properties being put on the market in Kerry are being snapped up in record time.

That’s according to the property website MyHome.ie, which has released its latest property price report today.

It shows the median, or most common, asking price for a property in the county is €250,000, while the average asking price for a three-bed semi-detached house is around €215,000.

The number of properties for sale in Kerry decreased over the fourth quarter of last year, and the average time to go sale agreed is now at three months, a record-low according to MyHome.ie.

Managing Director of MyHome.ie, Joanna Geary, says it may not get any easier for young people looking to get onto the property market in the year ahead.

