House prices in Kerry rose by €1,000 during the third quarter of 2024

Oct 7, 2024 08:14 By radiokerrynews
House prices in Kerry rose by €1,000 during the third quarter of 2024.

That’s according to MyHome.ie’s latest property price report

The survey, in association with Bank of Ireland, shows the annual asking price inflation slowed is 7.5% nationally.

The MyHome.ie Property Price Report found that the median asking price for a 4 bed semi-detached house in Kerry, rose by 4.2% in a year to €250,000.

This represents a quarter-on-quarter rise of almost 6%.

The average price of a two-bedroom apartment in the county stands at €212,000; a reduction of almost 5% (4.72%) annually.

The figures show the asking price for 3 bed semi-detached house in Kerry, increased by €5,000 between July and September, to €215,000.

A rise of 8.3% when compared with the same period last year.

There were 334 properties for sale in Kerry at the end of the third quarter; an increase of 7% over the quarter.

Meanwhile, the average time for a property in the county to go sale agreed after being put on the market, now stands at just over three and a half months.

Oct 6, 2024 18:33
