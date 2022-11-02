Priest reprimanded for comments during Listowel Mass claims he's reflecting the views of many Catholics

The priest who’s been stopped by the Bishop from saying Mass after making comments during a sermon in Listowel, says he's reflecting the views of many people.

Fr Seán Sheehy described transgenderism as lunacy, and spoke about the sinfulness of sex between two men or two women, and said it was horrible the HSE was giving free condoms to teenagers, adding it promotes promiscuity.

The retired priest made the remarks during Mass in Listowel over the weekend, where he was covering for the parish priest who’s on a pilgrimage.

Advertisement

Fr Sheehy says he's been told by the Bishop of Kerry, Dr Ray Browne not to say Mass until the parish priest returns; Bishop Browne has also apologised for Fr Sheehy's comments.

At yesterday morning’s Mass in Listowel, Fr Sheehy reiterated that he was simply stating what was in the Gospel.

He’s told Radio Kerry he got a standing ovation at the end of that Mass, and this shows he's reflecting the views of many Catholics.