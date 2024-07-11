A priest has praised his parish community for the support they're showing a young man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle road race in the Isle of Man.

Ballyduff man, Anthony O'Carroll was competing in the 2024 Southern 100 Road Race, riding for Ian Lougher Racing, when he was severely injured on Monday evening, and transferred to a specialist hospital outside Manchester.

His family are now at the bedside.

A special mass was organised at short notice to pray for Mr O'Carroll on Tuesday evening.

Parish priest of Causeway and Ballyduff, Fr Brendan Walsh, says despite the late notice, hundreds attended the service, filling the church.

He says it's a testimony to people's goodness and the affection they have for the O'Carroll family:

Credit: Kerry Motorsport News