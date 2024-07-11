Advertisement
News

Priest praises community for support they're showing young Ballyduff man seriously injured in motorcycle road race

Jul 11, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Priest praises community for support they're showing young Ballyduff man seriously injured in motorcycle road race
Anthony O'Carroll from Ballyduff in 2024 - Credit: Kerry Motorsport News - KerryMotorsportNews.com
Share this article

A priest has praised his parish community for the support they're showing a young man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle road race in the Isle of Man.

Ballyduff man, Anthony O'Carroll was competing in the 2024 Southern 100 Road Race, riding for Ian Lougher Racing, when he was severely injured on Monday evening, and transferred to a specialist hospital outside Manchester.

His family are now at the bedside.

Advertisement

A special mass was organised at short notice to pray for Mr O'Carroll on Tuesday evening.

Parish priest of Causeway and Ballyduff, Fr Brendan Walsh, says despite the late notice, hundreds attended the service, filling the church.

He says it's a testimony to people's goodness and the affection they have for the O'Carroll family:

Advertisement

Credit Kerry Motorsport News - KerryMotorsportNews.com

Credit: Kerry Motorsport News

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Issue affecting Dunnes Stores earlier today resolved
Advertisement
Taoiseach says no decision made about public service broadcast funding
Ireland South MEP says Sinn Féin expects election performance review to be completed soon
Advertisement

Recommended

Issue affecting Dunnes Stores earlier today resolved
Taoiseach says no decision made about public service broadcast funding
Ireland South MEP says Sinn Féin expects election performance review to be completed soon
Summer Dance in Listowel today to raise funds for 2-year-old Axel
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus