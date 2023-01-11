Pressure is easing on services at UHK

Pressure has eased on services and the Emergency Department at University Hospital Kerry.

A statement from UHK says despite ongoing challenges - with winter viral infections and bed availability - the response from teams within the hospital has led to pressure somewhat reducing.

The hospital will now re-open to all scheduled out-patient appointments and endoscopies on January the 16th.

The statement says elective procedures and surgeries will remain unchanged, with time critical surgeries being accommodated.

UHK says that visiting presently is on compassionate grounds only, while maternity services is unchanged.

Meanwhile the hospital has alternative contact means in place, through virtual visits and the keeping contact initiative.

· Keeping Contact Initiative: UHK has set up a specific email address so that patients can receive direct messages. Communications from friends & family can be of great comfort to patients during these times and can be e-mailed to: [email protected] Be sure to include on the subject line the Patient’s Full Name, Ward Name (if known) and the first line of the patient’s home address.

· Virtual Visits: UHK have an initiative to facilitate Video Calls using WhatsApp on Digipads for patients who do not have SMART phone/devices. Please contact Ward Manager/Nurse in Charge to request video call with your loved one.