President Higgins leads tributes to acclaimed Kerry artist

Jul 29, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrynews
The President of Ireland has paid tribute to acclaimed Kerry artist Pauline Bewick who passed away yesterday.

Ms Bewick, who was in her 80s, died at her home in Caragh Lake.

President Higgins said it was with deep sadness that he heard of her death.

Pauline Bewick was a sculptor, she painted in oil and worked with cloth however she was most associated with watercolours.

President Higgins described his admiration for Ms Bewick, and her commitment to always following her own path while refusing to fit into any one genre and creating worlds without boundaries.

He said he was privileged of her friendship and remembers with fondness a visit to her studio in Kerry last November.

President Higgins and his wife Sabina extended their deepest condolences to Ms Bewicks family on her passing.

 

 

