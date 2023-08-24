Advertisement
Praise for Rose of Tralee but questions why the town didn't feature more on TV

Aug 24, 2023 13:59 By radiokerrynews
Praise for Rose of Tralee but questions why the town didn't feature more on TV
The Mayor of Tralee has rejected criticism of the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

Mayor of Tralee, Fianna Fáil councillor Johnnie Wall says Féile Thrá Lí and the Rose of Tralee were a great success, adding the atmosphere on the streets was fantastic.

Féile Thrá Lí was organised by Kerry County Council in collaboration with Tralee Vintners, Tralee Chamber Alliance, Fáilte Ireland and the town’s wider business community in just ten weeks.

Cllr Johnnie Wall says next month organisers will have to sit down to reflect on how all of the town’s festivals are being run:

Labour councillor for the Tralee Municipal District, Terry O’Brien says Féile Thrá Lí and the Rose of Tralee International Festival are hugely important for Kerry.

He says thousands of people visited the area and attended both parades over the weekend, along with the rest of the street entertainment.

Cllr Terry O’Brien says he was disappointed that aspect wasn’t shown during the televised shows:

