Power outages throughout Kerry this morning

Nov 19, 2022 11:11 By radiokerrynews
Power outages throughout Kerry this morning
Photo: ESB Networks
Over 1600 customers have been without power throughout Kerry this morning.

1354 Customers are affected in Kenmare. The power is expected to return in this area at 1.45 pm.

80 people in the Causeway area are currently without electricity, this fault is likely to be fixed by 3pm this afternoon.

61 customers on Valentia Island are also without power. The electricity is set to be restored to this area by 11.45 am.

204 people in Aghadoe were without electricity this morning. However, the power has been restored in this area.

 

