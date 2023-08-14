Post-mortem carried out on man’s body found at Inch Beach

A post-mortem has been carried out on the body of a man which was found at Inch Beach last week.

The body of the man, who was in his 40s, washed ashore at the beach on Wednesday.

It was then removed to the mortuary in University Hospital Kerry, where a post-mortem was carried out.

An Garda Síochána says the results of the post-mortem are not being released for operational reasons, and a file is being prepared for the Coroner.

Radio Kerry understands there is no indication of foul play, and it's believed the death isn't being treated as suspicious.