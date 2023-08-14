Advertisement
News

Post-mortem carried out on man’s body found at Inch Beach

Aug 14, 2023 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Post-mortem carried out on man’s body found at Inch Beach Post-mortem carried out on man’s body found at Inch Beach
Share this article

A post-mortem has been carried out on the body of a man which was found at Inch Beach last week.

The body of the man, who was in his 40s, washed ashore at the beach on Wednesday.

It was then removed to the mortuary in University Hospital Kerry, where a post-mortem was carried out.

Advertisement

An Garda Síochána says the results of the post-mortem are not being released for operational reasons, and a file is being prepared for the Coroner.

Radio Kerry understands there is no indication of foul play, and it's believed the death isn't being treated as suspicious.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Sport

Kerry Racing News

Aug 14, 2023 13:08
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus