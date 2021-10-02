Advertisement
Portmagee woman wins Pride of Britain fundraising award

Oct 2, 2021 16:10 By radiokerrynews
A Portmagee woman living in Northampton has won a Pride of Britain award for fundraising.

Teresa McCarthy, who owns the Swan and Helmet pub, was last night named the Pride of Britain fundraiser of the year for the Anglia west region.

The Mirror's Pride of Britain Awards in partnership with TSB, aim to celebrate the achievements of truly remarkable people who make the world a better place.

Teresa established an emergency food bank in her pub after it closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has now established a multi-faceted charity focused on mental health and wellbeing.

Earlier this year, Teresa and her sister Shilagh were named joint Kerry Persons of the Year by the London Kerry Association.

