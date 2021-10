The HSE needs to set up a pop-up testing centre in Listowel.

That's according to Fine Gael councillor for the Listowel MD Aoife Thornton.

The Listowel LEA has one of the highest incidence rates of COVID-19 nationally.

Advertisement

Cllr Thornton is urging people to do their best to limit the spread over the coming week, particularly during mid-term break.

Cllr Aoife Thornton says the Listowel rates are concerning: