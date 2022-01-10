Pop-up PCR test centre in Killarney to open tomorrow

An additional PCR testing facility is to be provided in Killarney following concerns at lengthy delays in accessing a test in Kerry.

Minister Norma Foley says she has spoken directly with Michael Fitzgerald, chief officer of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare regarding the issue of access to PCR testing in Kerry.

Minister Foley says that Mr Fitzgerald has confirmed that it is the intention of the HSE to set up a pop-up test centre in Killarney on Tuesday manned by the National Ambulance Service subject to the availability of staff.

Further details are to confirmed by the HSE today.

The announcement has also been welcomed by Deputy Pa Daly and by TD Brendan Griffin who had also asked for additional services to be provided in Kerry.