Poor wage conditions impacting recruitment and retention of Defence Force members

Poor wage conditions are impacting the recruitment and retention of Defence Force members.

That’s according to president of PDFORRA Mark Keane; PDFORRA is the representative body for enlisted personnel serving in the Irish Defence Forces.

120 delegates from across the country are attending its annual delegate conference in the Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney today.

Mr Keane says they should have 9,500 members, but currently only have around 8,500.

He says a new recruit earns €400 before tax.

Mark Keane says investment into ancillary benefits is needed to tackle the recruitment and retention crisis: