Advertisement
News

Poor wage conditions impacting recruitment and retention of Defence Force members

Oct 5, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Poor wage conditions impacting recruitment and retention of Defence Force members Poor wage conditions impacting recruitment and retention of Defence Force members
Share this article

Poor wage conditions are impacting the recruitment and retention of Defence Force members.

That’s according to president of PDFORRA Mark Keane; PDFORRA is the representative body for enlisted personnel serving in the Irish Defence Forces.

120 delegates from across the country are attending its annual delegate conference in the Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney today.

Advertisement

Mr Keane says they should have 9,500 members, but currently only have around 8,500.

He says a new recruit earns €400 before tax.

Mark Keane says investment into ancillary benefits is needed to tackle the recruitment and retention crisis:

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus