Plaque to honour North Kerry native who became first woman elected to Pakistani National Assembly

A plaque will be unveiled today to honour a North Kerry native who became the first woman to be elected to the Pakistani National Assembly in 1970.

Bridget Bridie Wren was from Tarmons in Tarbert and she became known as the Queen of Balochistan.

She went to England to study nursing and met Qazi Muhammad Musa, whom she later married; he was the son of the leader of the Qualat district in Balochistan.

Chair of the Tarbert Historical and Heritage Society, Patrick Lyne says she was an inspirational woman:

Bridget Bridie Wren died in January 2008 aged 90.

A plaque honouring her will be unveiled in The Square in Tarbert at 2pm by the Ambassador of Pakistan Aisha Farooqui.

Patrick Lyne says it’s important to remember the Tarbert woman: