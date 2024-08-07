Advertisement
News

Plans unveiled for 33 new houses in Ballybunion

Aug 7, 2024 08:10 By radiokerrynews
Plans unveiled for 33 new houses in Ballybunion
Share this article

Plans have been unveiled for a new, 33-house development in Ballybunion.

AGC Ventures Ltd, trading as Atlantic Golf Construction, has applied for permission to build the houses on lands at Church Road in the seaside town.

It’s proposed that the houses be built on lands behind St John’s Church and The Sands housing estate.

Advertisement

Of the 33 houses, the Ballybunion-based company proposes that six be one-bed units.

The other 27 would be three-bed units.

The development is proposed on lands owned by St Brendan’s Trust CLG, and the trust included a letter of consent to the development in the planning application.

Advertisement

It’s also proposed to include 75 car parking spaces with the development.

The company indicated in its application that the development would not be subject to Part V of the Planning and Development Act, meaning none of the units would be designated as social and/or affordable housing.

The planning application is currently in the pre-validation stage, which means the council is currently assessing it’s all in order before it can start deciding on the application.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Gardaí in Kerry arrested motorist caught driving under influence of cocaine
Advertisement
Monument donated by former Israeli President is defaced in Sneem
Gardaí appealing for information following burglary of home in North Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Gardaí in Kerry arrested motorist caught driving under influence of cocaine
Harrington’s Olympics final edging ever closer
Monument donated by former Israeli President is defaced in Sneem
Abbeydorney chairman says it was a win for the parish; Football draw next Monday
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus