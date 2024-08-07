Plans unveiled for 33 new houses in Ballybunion

Plans have been unveiled for a new, 33-house development in Ballybunion.

AGC Ventures Ltd, trading as Atlantic Golf Construction, has applied for permission to build the houses on lands at Church Road in the seaside town.

It’s proposed that the houses be built on lands behind St John’s Church and The Sands housing estate.

Of the 33 houses, the Ballybunion-based company proposes that six be one-bed units.

The other 27 would be three-bed units.

The development is proposed on lands owned by St Brendan’s Trust CLG, and the trust included a letter of consent to the development in the planning application.

It’s also proposed to include 75 car parking spaces with the development.

The company indicated in its application that the development would not be subject to Part V of the Planning and Development Act, meaning none of the units would be designated as social and/or affordable housing.

The planning application is currently in the pre-validation stage, which means the council is currently assessing it’s all in order before it can start deciding on the application.