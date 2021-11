There are plans to redevelop a building in Cahersiveen.

Caraf Property Developments Ltd is planning to demolish the old building on Main Street, Cahersiveen, containing a shop, supermarket, stores ,and private accommodation.

It’s hoping to develop a new building containing a health and medical centre, a shop/retail unit, and restaurant/offices.

The developer has applied to Kerry County Council, who is due to make a decision by November 25th.

