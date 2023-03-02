Plans for 9,000-square-metre whiskey maturation store in Tralee

There are plans for a 9,000-square-metre whiskey maturation storage facility in Tralee.

Atlantis International Unlimited Company is applying for planning permission to change the use of its existing industrial building from weaving plant to a whiskey maturation store.

The company plans only to store the whiskey at the facility in Clash Industrial Estate to allow it to mature, and not to produce it at the site.

The application by Atlantis International relates to a 9,000-square-metre section of an existing building within Clash Industrial Estate.

BioAtlantis Ltd was previously granted permission to change the use of a 21-metre-squared part of the same building to a warehouse for the maturation of whiskey, and this development commenced last September.

Floor plans submitted by the company show the two applications relate to two adjacent sections of the same building.

The company says the new whiskey store will be used for storage purposes only, and no offices or similar purpose groups will be built within that section of the site, nor will any whiskey be produced on the site.

The application outlines that only one or two people will be working in the area on an infrequent basis to load and offload the whiskey when necessary.

The company says that part of the site is the subject of an entirely unrelated planning application by BioAtlantis Ltd for the construction of a new goods intake building at the southern side of the site.

The company’s plan for a new goods intake building at Clash was appealed to An Bórd Pleanála, and a decision on this by the Bórd was due before Christmas.

Kerry County Council is due to decide on the change of use application for the 9,000-square-metre whiskey store by March 16th.