Planning sought for 19 houses in Listowel

Oct 22, 2024 08:42 By radiokerrynews
Planning sought for 19 houses in Listowel
Planning permission is sought for the construction of 19 houses in Listowel.

Sean McCarthy is applying for permission to build the houses at an undeveloped greenfield site at Lartigue Green in Clieveragh.

In the planning application, the developer says these are to be high-quality, medium-density residential development to serve the growing accommodation needs of the town.

The houses are proposed to be a mix of two and three-bed units, catering for between three and five people.

Kerry County Council is due to decide on the application by 29th October.

