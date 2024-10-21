Advertisement
Kerry County Council staff and emergency services praised for response to Storm Ashley

Oct 21, 2024 13:54 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council staff and emergency services praised for response to Storm Ashley
Kerry County Council staff and emergency services have been praised for their response to Storm Ashley.

Kerry was under a status orange wind warning yesterday as the Storm Ashley tracked across the county.

This resulted in thousands of people being without power and numerous issues including fallen trees and debris on the county’s roads.

Kerry County Councillors have praised council staff, who responded to some 60 issues during Storm Ashley.

They also praised the council for keeping the public updated via their social media, advising them on the range of issues around the county.

 

