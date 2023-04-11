Advertisement
News

Planning refused for 12-house development outside Killarney

Apr 11, 2023 08:04 By radiokerrynews
Planning refused for 12-house development outside Killarney Planning refused for 12-house development outside Killarney
Share this article

Planning permission has been refused for a development of 12 houses outside Killarney.

Woodlands Equestrian Club and Showgrounds applied for permission to build the houses on lands owned the equestrian club at Faha East.

The proposed development was to be made up of 12, three-bed houses, served by 41 car parking spaces.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council refused planning permission for the development, for which Kerry Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae and his daughter, Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae, had made representations.

The council said a housing estate of this scale was inappropriate in such a rural location, and it would contravene objectives of the Kerry County Development Plan.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus