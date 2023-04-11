Planning refused for 12-house development outside Killarney

Planning permission has been refused for a development of 12 houses outside Killarney.

Woodlands Equestrian Club and Showgrounds applied for permission to build the houses on lands owned the equestrian club at Faha East.

The proposed development was to be made up of 12, three-bed houses, served by 41 car parking spaces.

Kerry County Council refused planning permission for the development, for which Kerry Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae and his daughter, Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae, had made representations.

The council said a housing estate of this scale was inappropriate in such a rural location, and it would contravene objectives of the Kerry County Development Plan.