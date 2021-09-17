Planning permission sought to erect telecommunications structure in Ballyduff

Planning permission is being sought to erect a telecommunications structure with the aim to improve mobile and broadband services in the greater Ballyduff area.

Emerald Tower LTD made an application to Kerry County Council to build this structure at Ballyduff GAA Club, Bemore, Tralee.

Emerald Tower LTD is applying to Kerry County Council for permission to build a 24-metre-high monopole telecommunications structure, antennae, dishes and associated telecommunications equipment which will all be enclosed in security fencing.

In its application, Emerald Tower says infrastructure within Ballyduff is inadequate to fulfil the current and forecasted demand for new technologies and communication services.

It says there's a clear deficiency in basic 3G and 4G coverage in Ballyduff, adding the proposed development would substantially improve 3G, 4G and 5G connectivity in Ballyduff and the surrounding area.

Planners are due to decide on the application by October 10th.