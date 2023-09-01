Planning granted for new gaming arcade in Tralee

Planning permission has been granted for a new gaming arcade in Tralee.

Quicksilver Gaming Ltd applied for permission for change of use from ground floor retail unit to amusement gaming arcade in a retail centre at Manor West.

The existing retail unit is currently vacant, and is between The Manor Barbers and Boylesports, in the retail area also served by McDonald’s and Circle K.

Advertisement

One submission argued the addition of non-retail units in the area would undermine its character and designated function, but planners concluded this location would not give rise to such issues, where the town centre would.

Kerry County Council granted permission subject to four conditions, including that proposed operating hours be submitted to the council for written approval before the development starts.