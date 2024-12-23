A mid-Kerry restaurant has been granted planning permission for a major expansion.

Jacks Coastguard Bar and Restaurant in Cromane has been given the go-ahead for the extension, which will include 30 bedrooms.

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Michael Cahill says he made representations on the planning application and is delighted with the news.

Jacks Coastguard, looking out over Castlemaine Harbour, is a bar and restaurant with three attached two-storey living units.

The proprietors applied for permission for renovate and extend the existing premises, in order to provide a function area, toilets, reception, staff dining, and 30 bedrooms.

The large function room is to be built on the ground floor, with the 30-bedroom development to the north of the existing building.

Jacks has also been granted permission to demolish the old house and store beside the restaurant, and retention permission to retain the restaurant section of the building.

They will also build a new wastewater treatment system, and additional on-site car paking.

Kerry County Council received no objections, and recommended permission be granted subject to 13 conditions.