Planning granted for development of 91 houses and apartments in Dingle

Planning permission has been granted for 91 houses and apartments in Dingle.

Kerry County Council granted permission to the Social Housing Company, with an address at Upper Main Street Dingle, for the private housing development at The Grove.

Permission was granted subject to 24 conditions, and the decision can be appealed to An Bórd Pleanála for another two weeks.

The development at The Grove in Dingle will consist of 62 apartments contained in seven apartment buildings, and these will be one and two-bed apartments.

The development also includes 21 single-storey terraced houses, which will also be one and two-bed units.

The developer also plans to build eight, two-storey detached houses, which will be two and four-bed houses.

In its planning application, the developer said this proposal provides a brilliant opportunity to provide a supply of much-needed homes for the people of Dingle and its surrounds.

The development also includes 139 car parking spaces, and the developer said that due to its central location, anticipated car use at this development will be low.

Ten submissions were received on the application, including one with 90 signatures of locals, which cited concerns including traffic, density of housing, and the appropriateness of design.

The development was granted planning permission subject to 24 conditions, and these include that a bond of €290,000, and contribution of almost €140,000 be paid to the council before works begin.

The units must also be used as primary residence all year-round, ruling out any of them being used as holiday homes or second homes.

The units must also be sold to individuals or those eligible for social and affordable housing, and not to any corporate entity.

In accordance with the Planning Act, a portion of the units will also be used for social and affordable housing.

A minimum of 66% of the units must also be reserved for Irish speakers, and this requirement applies to the head of the household.

The level of language will be determined by Kerry County Council.