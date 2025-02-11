Planning granted for 90-bed nursing home in Killarney

Planning has been granted for a new, 90-bedroom nursing home in Killarney.

The home is to be located on lands at the junction of the N22 and Ballycasheen Road on the edge of the town.

It was granted planning despite objections from locals, who had appealed it to An Bórd Pleanála.

The 90-bed nursing home is to be complemented with a further 18 independent living units, and 31 duplex or apartment-style units.

The nursing home and independent living units are to be contained within a three to five-storey building, with the duplexes and apartments in two buildings of three and four storeys.

The development will be accessed from both the N22 Killarney to Cork road and the Ballycasheen Road.

The appeal to An Bórd Pleanála raised concerns around the height and density of the development, the risk of flooding, and that it may exacerbate existing traffic issues.

An Bórd Pleanála’s inspector said the proposal is for a nursing home facility, independent living units, and residential units, intending to provide accommodation for Kerry’s ageing population.

The County Development Plan has stated Kerry’s population over 80 will quadruple by 2040.

The inspector also found the heights and densities of the buildings acceptable.

Regarding traffic, the inspector’s opinion was that traffic issues around this junction are associated with road infrastructure, and upgrade works at the junction will address these issues.

The inspector also noted that the applicant, NKP Limited, proposes to provide a shuttle bus to serve the development, with drop off/collection points at five locations within the town.

An Bórd Pleanála granted permission subject to 20 conditions.