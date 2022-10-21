Planning granted for 64 stables at Listowel racecourse

Planning permission has been granted for 64 new stables at Listowel Racecourse.

The stables will be in use for 10 days of the years in total across two race meetings in Listowel - three days in June and seven in September.

The earlier stables were damaged during the storms in 2020 and 2021 and were deemed dangerous; they were demolished as a result.

Listowel racecourse used temporary stables earlier this year.

Kerry Count Council granted permission for the new, permanent stables, subject to six conditions.