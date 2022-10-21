Advertisement
Planning granted for 64 stables at Listowel racecourse

Oct 21, 2022 09:10 By radiokerrynews
Planning granted for 64 stables at Listowel racecourse
Listowel 9-9-18 BLACK SCORPION &amp; Kevin Brouder jump the last to win the Kerry Group Handicap Steeplechase. (Photo Healy Racing)
Planning permission has been granted for 64 new stables at Listowel Racecourse.

The stables will be in use for 10 days of the years in total across two race meetings in Listowel - three days in June and seven in September.

The earlier stables were damaged during the storms in 2020 and 2021 and were deemed dangerous; they were demolished as a result.

Listowel racecourse used temporary stables earlier this year.

Kerry Count Council granted permission for the new, permanent stables, subject to six conditions.

