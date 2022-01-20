Advertisement
Planning granted for 33 apartments in Killarney

Jan 20, 2022 09:01 By radiokerrypodcast
Planning permission has been granted for 33 apartments in Killarney.

IPH Killarney Holdings Limited applied to Kerry County Council for permission to construct the residential development on Monsignor O'Flaherty Road, Coollegrean, Killarney.

The application includes 23 two-bedroom apartments and 10 one-bed apartments contained in a six-storey building.

The local authority has granted permission for the development, which also comprises car parking, a landscaped courtyard and stores.

 

 

