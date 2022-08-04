Planning developer lodges appeal against housing development on neighbouring land

An appeal has been lodged against a housing development in Killarney.

Kerry County Council approved planning permission for a 3-storey apartment block of 10 residential units on Port Road last month.

Portal Assets Holdings Ltd, who is the owner of the adjacent residential lands, has lodged an appeal against the proposed development to An Bord Pleanála.

They've raised concerns on the closeness of the proposed development to their land.

Portal Assets Holding Ltd is currently awaiting a decision on an application for the development of a 228 bed unit on their land in Port Road - which has been the subject of heavy critism from local residents and public representatives.