Planning application for new private aircraft building at Kerry Airport withdrawn

Jun 27, 2024 08:46 By radiokerrynews
Planning application for new private aircraft building at Kerry Airport withdrawn
A planning application for a new building to hold private aircraft at Kerry Airport has been withdrawn.

Five objections were lodged with Kerry County Council to oppose the proposed development in Farranfore.

Kerry Airport applied for planning permission for the hangar in October 2023.

The application included a proposed building catering for different sized aircraft, the largest of which would be almost 34 metres or 111 feet in length.

A private arrivals/departures pick up area within the airport lands, served by a covered vehicle entrance, reception and waiting area and security zone, also formed part of the application by Kerry Airport PLC LTD.

It said previously the proposed development would help with its continued growth as a strategically important transportation hub and would help realise the potential of the south west region.

Objections were lodged in November last on environmental grounds by Kerry Green Party representatives and members and by the director of the Friends of the Irish Environment charity, Tony Lowes.

High-profile environmentalist Peter Sweetman, who appealed the South Kerry Greenway development to the Supreme Court, also submitted observations.

Kerry County Council’s planning portal shows that the application for the development at Kerry Airport was withdrawn on June 24th.

