Planned GP surgery on vacant Tralee to be used as HSE health centre

A planned GP surgery and pharmacy on a previously-vacant site in Tralee will now be used as a HSE health centre.

Gemel Developments Ltd was granted planning permission in 2021 to demolish a derelict dwelling house on a patch of land across the street from Austin Stack Park, between John Joe Sheehy Road and Boherbue.

Permission was granted for a two-storey building, including a GP surgery and pharmacy on the ground floor, and the HSE would use the first floor as a day care centre for people with disabilities.

HSE South has now been granted permission to change the use of the development, and will lease the entire building from Gemel Developments for use as a health centre.

The HSE says the development will also include staff facilities, offices, and 26 car parking spaces.