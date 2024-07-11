Advertisement
Planned expansion works at Kerry Airport expected to be completed by summer 2025

Jul 11, 2024 17:13 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Airport says planned expansion works are expected to be completed by summer 2025.

The tender process is underway for the extension - which involves increasing the size of the departures lounge, and adding further amenities.

Kerry County Council granted permission for the works in August 2023, with works at the Farranfore airport projected to begin later this year.

It will also see the development of a purpose built arrivals hall, including facilities for customs and immigration.

CEO of Kerry Airport, John Mulhern says it’s an important strategic asset which will strengthen links both nationally and internationally.

He adds the airport facilitates vibrant regional commerce, enables the movement of workers, and drives business innovation and investment.

