Pesticides detected in three Kerry water drinking supplies

Pesticides were detected in three drinking water supplies in Kerry in 2020 and 2021.

Caragh Lake, Listowel and Castlecove recorded exceeding pesticide levels in during that time period.

The Caragh Lake water supply abstracts raw water from Lough Cummernamuk which is part of the Caragh River catchment.

It recorded an exceedance of glyphosate, which is widely used as a herbicide for weeding, in 2020.

The Listowel water supply abstracts raw water from the River Feale, which recorded four separate MCPA exceedances in 2020 and 2021.

MCPA is a powerful herbicide extensively used in agriculture to control broad-leaf weeds.

Gowlane and Behaghane, meanwhile, provide raw water to the Castlecove water supply, which also exceeded in MCPA levels last year.

The National Pesticides and Drinking Water Action Group is asking users of herbicide and pesticide products to consider the vulnerability of their local drinking supplies if intending to use them.

That message has been echoed by Irish Water which is asking the farming community and gardeners to avoid using them altogether.