Advertisement
News

Permission granted for offices and warehouse on site of former Castleisland snooker club

Oct 10, 2022 08:10 By radiokerrynews
Permission granted for offices and warehouse on site of former Castleisland snooker club Permission granted for offices and warehouse on site of former Castleisland snooker club
Share this article

Kerry County Council has granted permission for new offices to be built on the site of a former snooker club in Castleisland.

Darren Sinnott of Southwest Radon had applied to the council for permission to demolish the now-derelict structure of the former snooker club at Tonbwee.

The application also requested permission to construct a two-storey building which will accommodate warehouse storage and offices.

Advertisement

The development will also include a service road, with on-site parking.

The council granted permission for the development, subject to six conditions.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus