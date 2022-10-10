Permission granted for offices and warehouse on site of former Castleisland snooker club

Kerry County Council has granted permission for new offices to be built on the site of a former snooker club in Castleisland.

Darren Sinnott of Southwest Radon had applied to the council for permission to demolish the now-derelict structure of the former snooker club at Tonbwee.

The application also requested permission to construct a two-storey building which will accommodate warehouse storage and offices.

The development will also include a service road, with on-site parking.

The council granted permission for the development, subject to six conditions.