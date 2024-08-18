Permission granted for new residential housing project at Killerisk, Tralee

Kerry County Council has granted planning permission for the construction of a new housing development at Killerisk, Tralee.

The development consists of seven houses in total, and will be located west of the existing Fortfield estate.

The application for planning by Cork-based company HRP Construction Ltd, was first lodged with Kerry County Council earlier this year.

Agents Butler O'Neill Total Planning Solutions, applied for seven housing units; two three-bed units and five two-bed units, along with 12 car parking spaces, landscaping and other development works.

Submissions on the application were made, both by the Fortfield Residents Association and by Uisce Éireann.

Permission was granted at the end of July, subject to 22 conditions, and the development got the go-ahead on August 8.

The new housing development is located close to Fortfield, a popular residential area of Tralee and close to the Manor West retail park and shopping centre.