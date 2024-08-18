Advertisement
News

Permission granted for new residential housing project at Killerisk, Tralee

Aug 18, 2024 18:18 By radiokerrynews
Permission granted for new residential housing project at Killerisk, Tralee
Share this article

Kerry County Council has granted planning permission for the construction of a new housing development at Killerisk, Tralee.

The development consists of seven houses in total, and will be located west of the existing Fortfield estate.

The application for planning by Cork-based company HRP Construction Ltd, was first lodged with Kerry County Council earlier this year.

Advertisement

Agents Butler O'Neill Total Planning Solutions, applied for seven housing units; two three-bed units and five two-bed units, along with 12 car parking spaces, landscaping and other development works.

Submissions on the application were made, both by the Fortfield Residents Association and by Uisce Éireann.

Permission was granted at the end of July, subject to 22 conditions, and the development got the go-ahead on August 8.

Advertisement

The new housing development is located close to Fortfield, a popular residential area of Tralee and close to the Manor West retail park and shopping centre.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Recovery Haven Kerry to host annual Celebration of Light this evening
Advertisement
Less than 10% of homes in Kerry have top BER rating
Gardaí appealing for witnesses of fatal Ballyheigue crash
Advertisement

Recommended

Irish sprinter breaks national record
City win at Chelsea
Ireland win against Sri Lanka
Gardaí appealing for witnesses of fatal Ballyheigue crash
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus